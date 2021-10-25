Tiverton woman's death no longer treated as suspicious
- Published
The death of a woman in her 50s in Tiverton is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.
The woman's body was found at an address on Bluebell Avenue on Friday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said after extensive investigation and the results of a forensic post-mortem examination, the death was no longer being treated as suspicious.
A man in his 60s who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.
Officers said the criminal investigation has ceased and the inquiry will be formally handed over to the HM Coroner with supportive actions conducted by the police.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.