Murder arrest as woman found dead in Tiverton
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman in her 50s who was found dead in Tiverton.
Emergency services were called to an address in Bluebell Avenue at about 18:50 BST on Friday.
Devon and Cornwall Police received a report of concern for the welfare of a person and attended the property where the woman's body was discovered.
The arrested man, who is in his 60s and from the local area, remains in police custody.
A police spokesperson said: "The death is currently being treated as suspicious and an investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"A local man, aged in his 60s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time. Enquiries are continuing."
The woman's next-of-kin have been informed.
Police remain in the area and a scene guard is in place at the address.
