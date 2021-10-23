Appeal after motorcyclist dies on A386 in Tavistock
A motorcyclist has died in a collision on the A386 near Tavistock.
The incident took place at Parkdown Road on Friday at about 12:40pm BST.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "A motorcyclist involved in the collision, unfortunately, was pronounced deceased at the scene."
The road was closed for several hours for forensic collision investigators to look into the cause of the incident and for recovery work.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnesses the incident or who may have dash cam footage to contact 101, quoting log number 357 of 22/10/21.
