BBC News

Flooding disrupts trains from Exeter to Salisbury

Published
Image source, PA
Image caption, South Western Railways said disruption is expected until 17:00 BST

Train lines are blocked between Exeter and Salisbury following the heavy rain and wind which caused disruption across the south of England.

Services running through these stations might be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or suspended, said South Western Railway.

The line is currently blocked at Crewekerne while a safety inspection takes place.

The disruption is expected to last until 17:00 BST.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

South Western Railway said teams are on site inspecting the affected areas and working to get the lines reopened as soon as possible.

Passengers can either use tickets on a Stagecoach bus service or on train services on Friday.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.