Plymouth shootings: Medical history checks for all gun licences
Police will have to check the medical history of anyone applying for a gun licence in the wake of a mass shooting in Plymouth, the government says.
Five people were killed by gunman Jake Davison in Keyham on 12 August.
The Home Office said from 1 November all firearms applications must be accompanied by a medical document signed by a practising doctor.
Applicants' social media, financial history and any domestic violence history would be reviewed.
As well as some health records - mental health, neurological conditions and substance abuse, the Home Office added.
'Prioritising public safety'
Although the UK has some of the toughest firearms laws in the world, Home Secretary Priti Patel said "we must never become complacent about these high standards" and the new guidance "prioritises public safety above all else".
The British Medical Association (BMA), which helped develop the guidance, said it made clear doctors were responsible for providing medical evidence but police would make the final decision on licences.
Dr Mark Sanford-Wood, of the BMA, said gun ownership was "a privilege and not a right" and firearms "must be in the hands of only those who are deemed safe and responsible".
Maxine Davison, 51, Stephen Washington, 59, Kate Shepherd, 66, Lee Martyn, 43 and three-year-old Sophie Martyn were all killed by the 22-year-old apprentice crane operator before he turned his licensed gun on himself.
A member of police staff has been issued with a gross misconduct notice over their handling of Davison's application for a shotgun certificate.
A second person - a police officer - has received a misconduct notice.
The IOPC is investigating how he was originally granted a shotgun certificate in 2017 by Devon and Cornwall Police.
It is also looking into how he was handed back the weapon and certificate weeks before the shooting after admitting assaulting two youths in 2020.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were "fully cooperating" with the investigation.
