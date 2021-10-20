North Devon: Rodent-damaged phone lines fixed
- Published
Phone lines that were damaged by rodents in north Devon have been fixed.
The outage, which began on 15 October, affected about 1,800 Openreach customers.
Opereach said the final fibres were fixed in the early hours of the morning after engineers "battled against the odds" in awful weather to get the problem sorted.
Affected residents who had been without phone or broadband services "should be back online", it said.
