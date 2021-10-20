BBC News

North Devon: Rodent-damaged phone lines fixed

Published
Image source, Openreach
Image caption, Rat damaged cables left 1,800 Openreach customers affected

Phone lines that were damaged by rodents in north Devon have been fixed.

The outage, which began on 15 October, affected about 1,800 Openreach customers.

Opereach said the final fibres were fixed in the early hours of the morning after engineers "battled against the odds" in awful weather to get the problem sorted.

Affected residents who had been without phone or broadband services "should be back online", it said.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.