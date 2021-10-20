Girl completes charity run in memory of father
- Published
An eight-year-old girl has raised more than £6,000 for cancer research after running the Race for Life just weeks after her father died from the disease.
Elizabeth ran the 5km (3-mile) event in memory of her father, Peter, who died from a rare form of testicular cancer.
She completed the course in Plymouth, accompanied by her mother, in just under 45 minutes, her family said.
Elizabeth said she was already planning to take part in the event next year.
'A shining star'
Peter was diagnosed with testicular germ cell cancer two years ago and died in hospital in Exeter on 30 September, his family said.
He had planned to watch his daughter do the run, which was held on Sunday, they added.
Elizabeth told BBC Spotlight: "We're doing next year's too."
Her mother, Sasha Evans, said: "It was a really emotional day because of what it was.
"It was really sunny, and it was just like Peter was shining down because I think it was supposed to be overcast."
She added Elizabeth had "been a little shining star for everybody" and "keeps everyone going forward".
So far Elizabeth has raised more than £6,000.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.