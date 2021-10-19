Phone lines damaged by rodents in North Devon
Some homes and businesses in North Devon are experiencing issues after internet and phone lines were damaged by rodents.
The outage is affecting about 1,800 Openreach customers around the Bideford, Clovelly, Hartland and Horns Cross exchange areas.
Openreach said it was working hard to get repairs done quickly and safely.
But the company added it did not have an estimate of when repairs would be completed at present.
Andrew Rowlands, who lives in Hartland, told BBC Radio Devon that as he is in a rural area he has poor mobile phone signal and relies on broadband to communicate.
"My father died last week, so we need to be communicating, and most organisations now want you to do that electronically," he said.
"So if I want to check emails or anything like that I actually have to go out in the car to do so."
An Openreach spokesperson said: "We understand how frustrating this must be for anyone who is affected and thank residents and businesses for their patience.
"We encourage anyone experiencing any disruption with their service to report it to their provider who will them inform us."
