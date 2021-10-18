Tamar Bridge's four lanes open ahead of schedule
The resurfacing works on the Tamar Bridge have been completed with its four lanes now open.
The three lanes on the main deck have reopened and the North Cantilever is being used by Saltash traffic.
The shuttle bus service will remain in place until the South Cantilever reopens to pedestrians, cyclists and mobility scooters.
The work has been completed two weeks ahead of schedule.
The Tamar Bridge carries around 16 million vehicles a year and is resurfaced every 15-20 years to maintain safety standards.
The resurfacing was due to be carried out during 2020, but had to be postponed until June 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jonathan Drean and Martin Worth, the joint chairmen of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee, said: "We recognise the challenges that the resurfacing project has caused for local residents, people going to work, bus and coach companies, hauliers and other local businesses, and are delighted that the works have been completed two weeks ahead of schedule."
