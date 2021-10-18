Cyclist with serious head injuries after crash in Bideford
A 49-year-old cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after sustaining "serious head injuries".
Emergency services were called to a crash between a cyclist and a parked vehicle at laurel Avenue, Bideford, Devon at about 17:00 BST on Sunday.
Police said the cyclist was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth for treatment.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage in the area are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.
