South West Stagecoach strike called off after union talks
- Published
A planned bus strike in the South West has been called off after "constructive discussions" with a trade union.
Stagecoach South West said it had welcomed talks with the RMT.
RMT said the strike action was being suspended to allow staff to consider a new pay offer put forward by Stagecoach South West.
Managing director Mike Watson said the priority "had been to protect jobs" and buses across the South West would run as normal on Monday.
If employees accept the proposals it will mean a 4.4% pay increase for staff.
Earlier this month, RMT announced that bus workers would be going on strike in several parts of England in a dispute over pay.
Mr Watson said as a result of "constructive discussions with RMT" the strike action has been called off.
"We are pleased to have put together positive pay packages for our people that are supported by the union."
He said it was also important to "ensure our people who keep our communities connected are properly rewarded" and ensure the future of bus networks in the South West.
Stagecoach South West operates bus services across Devon and north Cornwall.
