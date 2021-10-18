Service held for NHS staff and care workers at Exeter Cathedral
A church service has been held in honour of NHS staff and care workers.
People filled Exeter Cathedral on Sunday afternoon to pray and reflect over the last 21 months of the coronavirus pandemic.
The service took place on the eve of the Feast of Saint Luke, the patron saint of physicians and surgeons.
Reverend Professor Gina Radford said the health and care industry was "still working so hard to keep us safe and look after us".
"But this is a chance when we can hold and lift these people up in prayer for God," the former deputy chief medical officer for England said.
The service was led by the Very Reverend Jonathan Greener, Dean of Exeter.
Prior to the service, Mr Greener said he was "looking forward to welcoming Devon's health and care workers... recognising all that they've been through over the past 18 months."
A service was also held in Plymouth to celebrate the work of St Luke the Physician and St Luke's Hospice.
Reverend Keith Roberts, rector of Stoke Damerel Parish Church said: "In times past, before the NHS was founded, hospitals relied on charitable giving to keep going.
"In recent times we've resurrected this celebration, but this time looking at St Luke's and St Luke's Hospice."
