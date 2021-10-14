Witness appeal after Exeter assault leads to head surgery
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault that left a man with serious head injuries.
A 21-year-old man required surgery and is now recovering after sustaining head injuries in Exeter city centre.
Detectives are investigating the incident that occurred near a taxi rank in Sidwell Street at about 04:00 BST on 26 September.
Devon and Cornwall Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.
