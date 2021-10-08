Man dies in crash with electrical substation in Tavistock

A man has died in a crash in which a car hit an electrical substation.
Poice were called at 03:00 BST after reports of a crash on the A390 at Callington Road in Tavistock where a man was confirmed dead at the scene.
Enquiries are ongoing to locate his next of kin, said Devon and Cornwall Police.
The road was shut for several hours and officers are looking to speak to any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage.
