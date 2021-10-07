Triple-amputee Mark Ormrod takes on 99.9 mile bike ride
- Published
A triple-amputee former Royal Marine is aiming to raise £500,000 by cycling 99.9 miles.
Mark Ormrod lost both legs and his right arm when he stood on an improvised explosive device while out on patrol in Afghanistan in 2007.
The army veteran from Plymouth will ride overnight from Ilfracombe to Plymouth in Devon for the Reorg charity.
This is the fourth in a series of tasks Mr Ormrod has taken on.
Since starting with shaving his beard, the former royal marine has been taking on progressively harder physical challenges.
In March, Mr Ormrod raised more than £150,000 for charity in a 5km (3.1 mile) run and in May he swam 1km (0.62 mile) from Drake's Island to Firestone Bay, raising over £400,000.
Starting tonight Mr Ormrod will cycle all night to reach the finish line.
Ahead of the challenge he said: This is going to be the worst one yet. I'm very much built for short, sharp quick events. I get very bored on long endurance style events."
"It's going to be extremely hard physically but mentally it's going to be very demanding."
The money will go to Reorg, a charity that helps people from the armed forces and emergency services suffering from physical and psychological trauma by teaching them Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.
"It might sound dramatic but it isn't just changing, but it's saving people's lives," said Mr Ormrod.
