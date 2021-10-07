Guide dog attacked in busy street in Plymouth
- Published
A guide dog was attacked while out with his owner in daylight in a busy street.
Guide dog Angus was left bruised and subdued after being kicked in the attack near Drake Circus shopping centre in Plymouth.
Police said they were looking for a young person believed to be responsible.
Nicholas Bateman, Angus' owner, said his dog, who was wearing his harness at the time, had "lost some of his confidence".
Mr Bateman, who is blind and uses a wheelchair, said four-year-old Angus was "his world".
The attack on Angus took place at about 14:00 BST on 20 September in New George Street.
Mr Bateman heard his dog yelp and was told by a witness he saw a "youth" from a group attack Angus.
A member of the public chased the group of young people towards St Andrew's Cross roundabout, but was unable to catch them.
Mr Bateman said: "My main concern is that Angus has not been himself, he is somewhat subdued and has lost some of his confidence.
"Quite simply, he is my world.
"Almost six years ago, I was struck down with an aggressive form of autoimmune disease resulting in my sight loss.
"When Angus came into my life, I was able to regain my independence and some quality of life. Angus is my lifeline."
'Life-changing partner'
PC Andrew Rowe from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "I am very keen to identify and speak to both members of the public who assisted during this event.
"Also, in view of the fact that Plymouth city centre would have been reasonably busy at that time of the day, I would also like to hear from any other members of the public who may have witnessed this incident, or have any information which may assist my investigation."
Angus was trained by the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.
Simon Lynn, the charity's head of canine-assisted services in the south west, said: "We were absolutely appalled to hear about this attack and we are supporting Mr Bateman and Angus in every way we can.
"A guide dog is a life-changing partner for someone with sight loss and we urge anyone who can help police with their inquiries to come forward."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.