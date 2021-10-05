Man arrested after rape of woman in Exeter
A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman in Exeter.
An investigation was launched after reports a woman in her twenties was raped in the early hours of Sunday morning in Russell Street, in the Newtown area of the city.
Officers from British Transport Police arrested a 19-year-old man at Exeter St David's Station on Tuesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The man remains in custody awaiting interview, officers said.
Det Insp Emma Lefort confirmed the woman was "being supported by health professionals and specialist trained officers following this attack".
She said officers were reviewing CCTV from the area and appealed for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who were in the area between 02:45 and 04:15 BST on Sunday.
Det Insp Lefort said: "If you were in area of Jurys Inn and Belmont Chapel on Western Way, or Russell Street which is near to the Triangle Car Park then please contact the police as you could have information vital to the investigation."
She added anyone with CCTV footage from their property or who was driving through the area with dashcam footage should contact the force on 101.
