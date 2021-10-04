Man arrested after woman's body found
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 43-year-old woman's body was found.
Police were sent to an address on Brookfield Street in Bideford, north Devon, following reports of concern for the welfare of a woman on Friday.
A woman was found dead at the scene at about 12:00 BST, police said.
A 42-year-old man from Barnstaple was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday.
The death had initially been treated as unexplained but is now being treated as suspicious, officers added.
Devon & Cornwall Police said the woman's next of kin had been informed and asked anyone with information to come forward.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.