Devon broadband mast cables attacked four times
- Published
A broadband mast has been vandalised four times in four weeks, affecting thousands of people according to the internet providers.
The latest attack on the mast near Swimbridge in north Devon, happened last Saturday, said Airband.
Spokesman James Hyland said: "We share the frustration of the public and we are sorry for the disruption."
The company, which is bringing broadband to rural areas of north Devon, said it had informed the police.
Fibre optic cable, delivering "essential ultrafast broadband connectivity to the rural communities of North Devon" had been cut through, said Mr Hyland.
Local residents had been "severed" from the wider broadband network, which was a "real shame as many businesses and residents are more reliant on this service than ever with the current climate", he said.
"This is now part of an ongoing criminal investigation.
"Be assured that we're working with all local agencies to get this sorted once and for all."
He said there was no indication of the reason behind the attacks on the mast which has no 5G links.
Attacks on 5G masts in the UK have been fuelled by conspiracy theories wrongly linking 5G and coronavirus.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.