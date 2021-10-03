Dartmoor otter and cub trail sculptures sold for £67,000
- Published
Sculptures of otters that have been part of walking trails on Dartmoor and nearby have been sold for charity.
The 81 statues went under the hammer on Friday and Saturday and, alongside two statues sold beforehand, raised £67,000 for Donate for Dartmoor.
Each one is designed by a different artist and formed part of the Moor Otters Arts Trail over the summer.
The otter and cub sculptures were placed around Dartmoor, Plymouth, Newton Abbot, Totnes and Topsham.
Money raised from the sale of the Moor Otters will go to conservation and access projects in Dartmoor National Park.
Sam Hill, the park's head of communications and fundraising, said: "We have loved seeing people explore Dartmoor, donate to the cause, support local businesses and have fun.
"We're so grateful to everyone who has taken part.
"We've had brilliant feedback and heard lovely stories from 'otter spotters' who've made memories after what's been a really challenging couple of years for so many of us."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.