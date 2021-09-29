Exeter Cathedral chorister of 50 years honoured with stone head
- Published
A man who was part of the same choir for over 50 years is to be honoured with a stone effigy of his head on Exeter Cathedral's ceiling.
Gordon Pike retired from choral duties in 2020, but Covid delayed plans to celebrate his contribution.
Timothy Noon, the cathedral's director of music, said Mr Pike had served as an "inspirational teacher" and "supportive friend" while part of the choir.
Mr Pike said he was "gobsmacked" when he found out about the plans.
His association with the cathedral started in 1963 as a boy chorister until 1967.
He then returned full time in 1974 until performing for the last time in Easter 2020.
A clay model of his head was unveiled at a celebration ceremony on 19 September, which was the first Mr Pike knew about it.
"I just thought 'what's this?', then realised what it was. I do feel quite proud having thought about it since, that they're going to do something like that to mark my farewell from the cathedral.
"I was gobsmacked they would want to put me in stone on the cathedral," he said.
Asked what he thought of the modelled head he said: "I must admit I think the beard looks great on both of us".
Mr Noon said: "In addition to his steadfast and utterly reliable presence in the choir, Gordon has also been an inspirational teacher to countless generations of choristers, a fabulous mentor to choral scholars, and a wonderfully supportive friend and colleague.
"His support of every aspect of cathedral life, and his unparalleled institutional knowledge are such that, in his case, it would be fair to say he is irreplaceable."
Once finished, the stone head, which will weigh between five and six stone (30-40kg), will stare down from the cathedral's 14th Century ceiling.
Cristian Nicchita, one of the cathedral's stonemasons who is responsible for carving the final stone product, said it was "a fitting tribute".
"If anyone deserves to be immortalised in stone it's Gordon Pike," he said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.