Fire in Devon destroys 14th Century thatched pub and four homes
- Published
A 14th Century thatched pub and four homes have been destroyed in a fire.
The blaze in the Tradesman's Arms in Stokenham, Devon is believed to have started in the kitchen and spread to nearby thatched properties, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
The service was called around 00:00 BST on Monday, with 12 fire engines and crews from 18 stations attending.
No significant injuries other than minor smoke inhalation have been reported, police said.
Officers confirmed four residential homes and the pub had been destroyed.
The Tradesman's Arms in the south Devon village near Salcombe describes itself as a "turn of the 14th Century thatched pub and restaurant", on its website.
The fire service remains on scene to damp down the flames and investigate the cause of the fire.
The A379 has reopened after being closed overnight, Devon and Cornwall Police added.
