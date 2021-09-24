Woman wore same dress every day for a year
- Published
A woman has raised more than £15,000 for women struggling financially due to the pandemic by wearing the same dress every day for a year.
Rachel David, from Paignton, Devon, donned the denim pinafore to support her family's charity World of Worth which helps women living in poverty.
Mrs David took on the challenge as the charity's funding dried up but the need for support grew when Covid-19 hit.
The money has been used to pay rent for 24 families in Ethiopia for a year.
She chose the dress for the robust denim material and ability to be layered up or down for the seasons.
Mrs David, 53, who is a co-director of the charity, said: "In Ethiopia the women we work with have their own micro businesses where they sell to the local markets.
"But it was closed during lockdown so they couldn't work at all, they lost all their income overnight and were threatened with eviction because they couldn't pay rent.
"As they started going back to work inflation rose and they were struggling to pay increased rents."
She more than doubled her original target and the extra funding has been used to invest in the women's small businesses.
Mrs David has also used the money to buy a new outfit for each woman, which she described as "a lovely legacy of the dress".
The pinafore held up well over the year with nothing more than a bit of fading and some fraying at the bottom despite being worn for everything from muddy dog walks to 50th birthday parties.
She said: "I thought I'd feel really horrible about myself , I was bullied at school for what I used to wear so thought I'd feel insecure about it but I didn't care."
"It was enjoyable and so simple I didn't need to worry about what I looked like or whether anyone was wearing the same outfit, it took all the pressure off," she said.
Mrs David said she tried to limit washing the dress to once a week, unless absolutely necessary, to help it last longer.
Mrs David said the experience also gave her a new appreciation for the need to buy clothing sustainably but that she was looking forward to getting her other clothes out of the loft.
Fundraising is continuing with the current total at £15,662.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.