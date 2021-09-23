Torbay councillors agree new pontoons in £1.2m revamp
Rotting pontoons are to be repaired and replaced at Torquay Town Dock, Torbay Council's cabinet has agreed.
The pontoons, installed in 2007, are falling apart and becoming unsafe a report has said.
The council will borrow £1.2m for the work, which will be paid off using the increase in revenue expected to be created by the refurbished pontoons.
The first phase of the work is scheduled to start this winter and be completed in the winter of 2023/2024.
The decision to borrow the £1.2m for the project will now go to full council, which is expected to approve the decision, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The steelworks that make up part of the floating pontoons at the town dock, also known as the 'people's pontoon', are starting to lose their structural integrity, said the report.
Two sections have already had to be replaced because they were becoming unsafe.
Some of the polystyrene floats that support the pontoons are also starting to fail.
Liberal Democrat councillor Cordelia Law told the cabinet: "If we don't do it we will lose income, we'll be knowingly polluting our environment and our marine conservation zone.
"That's unacceptable."
The pontoons brought in £334,000 of income in 2020/2021.
The Disabled Sailing Association, Torbay British Sub Aqua Club, The Royal Torbay Yacht Club as well as the local Sea Scouts and rowing club are among the dock's users.
