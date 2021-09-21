Covid vaccine booster jabs offered across Devon
Coronavirus booster jabs are being offered at vaccination sites across Devon.
The first people to be offered a third dose of the vaccine in Devon were at Home Park vaccination centre at Plymouth Argyle's ground.
The NHS in Devon said most people eligible for a booster would receive an invitation to make an appointment within the next three weeks.
It said a third injection was by appointment-only, but this may change.
'Top-up lifesaver'
Sue Wilkins, director of mass vaccination, flu and testing at University Hospitals Plymouth, said they were "really trying to look at appointment-only [injections] ... and that's how we are going to roll it out to start with".
But she added: "As we have seen through the whole vaccination programme, it is a dynamic process."
Roy Warnes, 83, a volunteer at the Plymouth vaccination centre, was among the first to get the latest jab.
He said: "Most people want that top-up because that should get us through the winter, and I think it's going to be a lifesaver."
The booster jabs follow a recommendation from the government's vaccine advisers, the JCVI, which said about 30 million people should be offered a third dose.
They said the booster should be given at least six months after a person has had their second dose - with the Pfizer-BioNTech jab recommended.
Those eligible include over-50s, younger adults with health conditions and frontline health and care workers.
An extended initial Covid vaccination programme is also being rolled out across Devon this month, with eligible 12 to 15 year olds due to start receiving vaccines by half term, health bosses said.
The NHS in Devon said it was preparing "to deliver a schools-based vaccination programme, supported by GPs and community pharmacies".
Parental, guardian or carer consent would be sought by healthcare staff prior to vaccination, it added.
