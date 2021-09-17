Street art fills Plymouth's neglected spaces
- Published
Street art has been appearing across Plymouth in a bid to brighten the city's neglected spaces.
Mike Vosper set up a Facebook page where he asked for places to paint after becoming "fed up" by the city's appearance.
With the council's support, artists have been able to transform an array of sites, including hoardings at construction sites.
Plymouth City Council said the project had "brightened up many areas".
His group, Plymouth Artists Together has more than 1,000 members, many of whom are members of the street art community.
Despite not being a street artist himself, youth worker Mr Vosper felt inspired to try to fill the city's gaps.
"I was just getting fed up with how drab Plymouth was looking, all these neglected spaces," he told the BBC.
The Facebook group has been gradually able to gain the trust of the members of "private" street art scene, which Mr Vosper was "not really in", he admitted.
He said increasing numbers of the community wanted to share their artwork after he "made some inroads".
He said: "I think they are appreciating the fact that they can spend a whole day painting on some amazing spaces.
"Their work's going to be up there for people to look at."
Olivia Kazlauskaitek said she used "nature-inspired shapes" to create "intricate" patterns across the city's blank canvases.
"It's simple yet meaningful," she said.
Fellow artist Morgan Prosser only recently took up street art, but has already been sharing his designs on the streets.
"I started by just practising with paints and spray paints," he said.
"I was at home everyday and it really helped with my mental health."
Plymouth City Council supported the project, which has links to other schemes they are running or involved in.
A spokesperson said: "This project has brightened up many areas and improved the appearance of our city for those who live, work and visit here."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.