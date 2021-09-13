Six in court over cocaine seized off Plymouth coast
Six men have appeared in court charged with drug-trafficking offences after more than two tonnes of cocaine were seized on board a luxury yacht.
The men are accused of offences in relation to the seizure of the Kahu when it was 80 miles (130km) off the coast of Plymouth on Thursday.
Plymouth Magistrates' Court heard the drugs found on board had an estimated street value of about £160m.
Magistrates sent the case to Plymouth Crown Court for a hearing in October.
Remanded in custody
Andrew Cole, 32, from Stockton-on-Tees, in County Durham, appeared in court on Monday.
Also appearing were Nicaraguan nationals Billy Downs, 49, Denson White-Morales, 34, Edwin Taylor-Morgan, 40, Brynie Sjogreen, 38, and Ryan Taylor, 42.
Representatives for the six defendants made no application for bail and they were remanded in custody.
They have been each charged with being knowingly concerned in the supply or concealing of a Class A drug, namely cocaine, on the Kahu between 21 August and 10 September.
It was alleged they knew or had reasonable grounds to suspect that the drugs were intended to be imported, or had been exported, in contravention of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, the court heard.
The defendants are due to appear before the Crown Court on 18 October.
