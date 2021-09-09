Council apologises for gravestones laid flat in Winkleigh
A bereaved relative said he was upset to find his loved ones' gravestones laid flat for health and safety reasons.
More than 20 headstones at Winkleigh Cemetery, near Okehampton, have been dislodged after inspections.
Andrew Battishill found his parents and grandparents' headstones lying down.
In an email to councillors, Winkleigh Parish Council said it would be changing its practices in the future.
Mr Battishill said: "We've had no explanation, we've had no contact.
"Online now they've put up letters saying it's a health and safety issue".
An email to councillors from the parish council clerk, seen by the BBC, said "immediate action" was required to deal with gravestones that were "a hazard".
The email quoted the council's terms and conditions for the cemetery which say if headstones appear unsafe "then for reasons of Health and Safety, we may lay the memorial flat on the grave or have it repaired at the council's discretion".
The email said: "However, I apologise that on hindsight it would have been appropriate and sensitive to give advance notice that unstable memorials would be laid flat during our inspection, however, as stated, we were un-prepared by the number of unstable memorials and once commenced we had to finish."
