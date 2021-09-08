Thunderstorms cause flash-flooding in Devon
- Published
Thunderstorms have caused flash-flooding and travel disruption in some parts of Devon.
The South Hams has been the worst affected area, with police saying torrential rain has affected a number of businesses in Salcombe.
Several roads in Kingsbridge, West Alvington and Plymouth have also become impassable due to flood waters, and a Plymouth school was hit by lightning.
Devon and part of Cornwall are on a yellow warning for thunderstorms.
Flash floods in Salcombe this morning has affected dozens of businesses. Please be careful driving if you get caught in the rain today 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/HpZ9qVwJhF— PC Emma Buley 💙 (@PcBuley) September 8, 2021
PC Emma Buley, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said on Twitter that floods in Salcombe had "affected dozens of businesses".
In Salcombe, Fore Street is flooded, and flooding was reported near the quay in Kingsbridge.
The A379 near Churchstow has been described as only passable with care.
Police have advised drivers in any affected areas to "be careful".
Flashes of lightning have also been reported across the county, including in Plymouth and in the South Hams.
One major road in Plymouth, the A374 Gydnia Way, has been closed due to flooding.
A primary school in the city was evacuated after reports that lightning hit the building.
Children at Mount Street Primary School were moved out after the strike, which affected the telephone communications and internet systems, staff said.
The fire service was called out and confirmed everything was safe, they added.
Children were sent home to change out of wet clothes and were asked to return at 13:30, the school said.
The Met Office tweeted that "some localised flash flooding is possible" in Devon and Cornwall, "so do take care if you are out and about".
The yellow warning is in place until 21:00 BST.
