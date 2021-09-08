BBC News

Thunderstorms cause flash-flooding in Devon

Published
image captionRoads in West Alvington have been hit by flood water

Thunderstorms have caused flash-flooding and travel disruption in some parts of Devon.

The South Hams has been the worst affected area, with police saying torrential rain had affected a number of businesses in Salcombe.

A number of roads in Kingsbridge and West Alvington have also become impassable due to flood water.

The county is on on a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms until 21:00 BST.

PC Emma Buley from Devon and Cornwall Police said on Twitter that floods in Salcombe had "affected dozens of businesses".

Officers advised drivers in affected areas to "be careful".

Flashes of lightning have also been reported in Plymouth.

image sourceAdam Rees
image captionFlashes of lightning have been seen across Plymouth

