Thunderstorms cause flash-flooding in Devon
- Published
Thunderstorms have caused flash-flooding and travel disruption in some parts of Devon.
The South Hams has been the worst affected area, with police saying torrential rain had affected a number of businesses in Salcombe.
A number of roads in Kingsbridge and West Alvington have also become impassable due to flood water.
The county is on on a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms until 21:00 BST.
Flash floods in Salcombe this morning has affected dozens of businesses. Please be careful driving if you get caught in the rain today 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/HpZ9qVwJhF— PC Emma Buley 💙 (@PcBuley) September 8, 2021
PC Emma Buley from Devon and Cornwall Police said on Twitter that floods in Salcombe had "affected dozens of businesses".
Officers advised drivers in affected areas to "be careful".
Flashes of lightning have also been reported in Plymouth.
