BBC News

Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Torquay

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionEmergency services were called to the crash on Hamelin Way, Torquay on Monday evening

A hit-and-run crash involving a stolen moped and a recovery van has left a man with life threatening injuries.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Hamelin Way, Torquay at about 22:35 BST on Monday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

A local man was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with life-threatening injuries and several people fled the scene, officers said.

The road was closed for three hours while investigations took place.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses of the incident to contact them.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.