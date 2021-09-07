Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Torquay
- Published
A hit-and-run crash involving a stolen moped and a recovery van has left a man with life threatening injuries.
Emergency services were called to the crash in Hamelin Way, Torquay at about 22:35 BST on Monday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
A local man was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with life-threatening injuries and several people fled the scene, officers said.
The road was closed for three hours while investigations took place.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses of the incident to contact them.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.