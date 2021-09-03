Plymouth man who killed 78-year-old father given psychiatric order
A man who killed his frail 78-year-old father in a "brutal and sustained attack" will be treated at a psychiatric hospital.
Shaun Powney, 51, used a heavy glass in the assault on his father Patrick in the kitchen at his family home in Shelley Way, Plymouth, in February.
Plymouth Crown Court heard Powney had paranoid schizophrenia and was acutely psychotic at the time of the killing.
He was given a hospital order where he will receive medical treatment at a Surrey psychiatric hospital, subject to special restrictions to protect the public from serious harm.
Prosecutor Sean Brunton QC said "something exploded in his mind" as Powney attacked his father in the kitchen over a 45-minute period.
The court heard it was not known why Powney carried out the attack, but he was suffering from a history of mental health issues.
He repeatedly kicked and stamped on his father, who suffered numerous facial fractures.
'Psychiatric evaluation'
Judge Peter Johnson heard he had previously been admitted to hospital and had been sectioned in Surrey, but that order was not renewed and he returned to his parents' home after his mother Carol let him stay with them.
The judge said: "This decision was to have tragic consequences."
Police were called to the house in Shelley Way on the evening of 18 February.
Patrick Powney was taken to Derriford hospital with "multiple serious injuries to his torso and head" and later died there, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Det Insp Lee Nattrass said: "This has been a detailed investigation which has involved several months of psychiatric evaluation of the offender alongside the criminal investigation.
"A hospital and restriction order means that Shaun Powney will not be considered for release back into the community until it is deemed safe for him to do so, although he would always be subject of a supervision order."
