Shooting party drug driver jailed for causing death of friend
- Published
A shooting party guest who had taken cocaine and was drunk has been jailed for causing the death of a friend in a car crash.
Jake Melhuish was driving with 23-year-old father-to-be Trevor Coates as his passenger when his car hit a tree.
Melhuish, aged 22, of Sheldon, Devon, admitted causing Mr Coates's death by careless driving while over the limit for alcohol and benzoylecgonine.
He was jailed for two years and two months at Exeter Crown Court.
The court heard the child of Mr Coates, from Winsford on Exmoor, was born four weeks after his death.
Both Melhuish and Mr Coates had spent the day at a pre-Christmas shooting party near East Anstey, Devon, Exeter Crown Court heard.
Some of the men, including Melhuish, had taken cocaine and drunk port at breakfast.
They were on their way to a party at another farm when the crash happened on the B3227 at 17:21 GMT on December 5 2020.
Adrian Chaplin, prosecuting, said neither driver or passenger were wearing seat belts but the damage to Mr Coates's side of the car was so great that it would have made no difference.
Experts calculated that Melhuish was not speeding.
Tom Bradnock, defending, said Melhuish has been racked by guilt and remorse and the consequences will live with him for the rest of his life.
Melhuish was also banned from driving for three years after his release by Judge David Evans.
Sentencing, the judge said: "You had more than just a little alcohol on board, you had cocaine on board too.
"It was no accident that you found yourself behind the wheel. It was a deliberate decision you made and one of criminal stupidity."
"Daddy isn't there"
Mr Coates' girlfriend Chloe Gilbert said she had been left "heartbroken" by his death.
"Trevor was so excited about becoming a dad," she told the court.
"Four weeks after his death, I gave birth to our little girl without him and I feel robbed of all the moments we had been going to share together.
"I dread when I have to explain to her why her daddy isn't there."
Ms Gilbert said she has had to move out of their house because she could not afford the rent without his income.
Mr Coates was a popular player at Wiveliscombe Rugby Club who worked as an agricultural engineer and plumber.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk