WW2 veteran completes bowls challenge for charity
- Published
A centenarian has completed his 100 ends of bowls challenge to raise money for the Devon Air Ambulance.
Gordon Short from Burrington, Devon, finished the fundraiser despite breaking his hip while practising for it.
Mr Short said bowling was a sport he could still take part in despite being in a wheelchair.
"I survived the war, and I don't intend a little thing like a broken hip to stop me now," he said.
Mr Short left the army with the rank of captain but always had a passion for bowling.
His family challenged him to play five ends at 20 clubs across Devon, a total of 100 ends to mark his age.
So far the World War Two veteran has raised about £4,500 for charity.
The challenge, which started on 3 August, had a setback when he took a fall during training and broke his hip.
He was taken to hospital and had emergency surgery.
Mr Short said competing in a wheelchair made it more difficult to get a good amount of distance on a throw.
However, he said he wanted to show that there were sporting opportunities for injured people.
"I'm trying to encourage young people who have had accidents who can't play tennis, can't play football, but they could win bowls from a chair and enter into the life of a bowling green."
His final game to end the challenge was at the Sir Francis Drake Bowling Club in Plymouth on Thursday, where Sir Francis Drake was playing when the Spanish Armada was spotted.
Mr Short said he has had a "tremendous reception" at every bowls club he has played at, win or lose.
"Every time I win something they all clap. When an old man wins something, they don't boo, they keep smiling", he said.
