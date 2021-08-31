Limited train services after lorry hits railway bridge in Plymouth
- Published
A limited train service is in place on the mainline in Devon after a lorry hit and got stuck under a railway bridge.
Rail services were cancelled on Sunday after the lorry hit the bridge at Ashford Crescent in Plymouth.
Rail bosses said one of the two lines over the bridge was now open, with engineers assessing the damage to the other line.
Passengers are being warned that they will face disruption until Wednesday evening at the earliest.
One train each hour is operating in each direction across the bridge.
Network Rail said "extremely limited" replacement road transport was also running between Exeter St Davids and Plymouth.
Great Western Railway (GWR) has advised people not to travel where possible.
Dean Shaw, from Network Rail, said: "Unfortunately the nature of the railway down in Plymouth and into the South West, this is the main line that connects the South West with the rest of the country.
"The disruption has been fairly far and wide and we are doing all we can to get the line open as quickly and safely as possible."
In a tweet GWR said: "South Western Railway are conveying passengers between Exeter St Davids and London Waterloo in both directions until further notice.
"CrossCountry are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.
"Arrangements have been made for Great Western Railway tickets to be accepted for these journeys."
Passengers affected can claim compensation.
Keith Fletcher, who lives just by the bridge, said: "The lorry has actually lifted the stonework about three inches up, really this is the most damage I've seen and I've lived here for about 20 years."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk