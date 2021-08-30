Plymouth rail services disrupted after lorry hits bridge
- Published
Rail services have been disrupted after a lorry hit and damaged a bridge in Plymouth.
The lorry hit the bridge at Ashford Crescent at about 15:00 BST.
Great Western Railway tweeted that the line between Plymouth and Totnes was closed and that delays were expected until 19:00.
Keith Fletcher, who lives just by the bridge, said: "We heard a massive bang which we don't normally hear when someone hits the bridge.
"The lorry has actually lifted the stonework about three inches up, really this is the most damage I've seen and I've lived here for about 20 years."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.