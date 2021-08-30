Man in his 80s dies in collision on North Devon farm
A man in his 80s has died following a crash on farmland in North Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the incident on Sunday on Farmland at Flydon HilL, Heasley Mill, near South Molton.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Two agricultural vehicles were in a collision on the farmland.
"Sadly as a result of the collision an 86-year-old male was declared deceased at the scene by South West Ambulance Service."
Two other men, aged 58 and 55, were not injured in the incident that occurred at about 15:20 BST.
An investigation into the circumstances of the incident has begun.
