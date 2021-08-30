Hatchling: Giant dragon puppet flies off Plymouth coast
- Published
A giant dragon puppet flew off the coast of Plymouth as part of a two-day outdoor theatre performance.
Part-puppet and part-kite, The Hatchling - which is taller than a double decker bus - flew out over Plymouth Sound on Sunday night.
Crowds flocked to the city to see the dragon puppet exploring the city's streets over the weekend.
The event was previously postponed as a mark of respect following the Plymouth shooting on 12 August.
The two-day performance was created by outdoor arts producers Trigger, alongside partners including Plymouth University and Theatre Royal Plymouth.
Angie Bual, artistic director of Trigger, said: "Our ambition was to bring people together for an experience that will live on in people's memories long after she has gone.
"We hope we can share the magic of The Hatchling with many other places around the world in the future."
Nick Kelly, leader of Plymouth City Council, said: "It was an amazing sight to watch tens of thousands of people on Plymouth Hoe witness The Hatchling transform in front of their eyes to rise and fly out across Plymouth Sound in pursuit of the pearl."
