Torrington: Life-size Mayflower replica set alight for charity
- Published
A life-size replica of the Mayflower ship has been set alight.
The Great Torrington Cavaliers in Devon have spent years building the wooden boat for it to be burnt in a bonfire for charity.
The "Big Burn" was due to take place in 2020 to mark the 400th anniversary of the pilgrim fathers sailing to America, but was postponed due to Covid-19.
Built by volunteers, the ship was burnt alongside a firework display on Saturday evening.
The event, held at The Old Bowling Green in Great Torrington, was held to raise money for local charities including Devon Air Ambulance.
In 1960 the Mayflower carried the pilgrim fathers from Plymouth to the US.
This was not a first for the Great Torrington Cavaliers - in 2010 they burnt a replica of a medieval castle.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk