Plymouth shooting: Tributes to victims to be kept permanently
Tributes paid to the five victims of Plymouth's mass shooting will be permanently kept, the local community and city council have decided.
After consultation with local residents and the victim's families, the flowers, messages and soft toys will begin to be removed on 2 September.
A sample of petals will be pressed and cast in resin for the community to see.
Cards and messages will be kept by The Box, a museum in the city, as a historical record.
The leader of Plymouth City Council said the number of physical tributes "has been very touching".
Maxine Davison, 51, Stephen Washington, 59, Kate Shepherd, 66, Lee Martyn, 43 and three-year-old Sophie Martyn, were all killed by Jake Davison on 12 August in the Keyham area.
All donations will initially be moved to a secure area and photographed.
The flowers that have wilted will be turned into compost and used for future green space memorials, Plymouth City Council said.
The soft toys will be given to children' charities such as the Teddy Trust, which gives gifts to children experiencing traumatic events.
For those wishing to continue to share a tribute, one section of The Box will be set aside as a drop-in space for people to leave messages of condolence from 3 to 17 September.
Green card and stencils will be available for members of the public to create their own hearts and write tributes.
Cllr Nick Kelly said the council had been working with the local community to ensure "these acts of kindness are preserved and protected".
"Our preservation work will ensure that longer term, those who lost their lives will not be forgotten and their spirit and memories will live on forever."
