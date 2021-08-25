Motorcyclist killed in Sidford crash named as Jake Knight
A motorcyclist who died in a crash involving a deer and a car has been named as 20-year-old Jake Knight.
Mr Knight, from Exmouth in Devon, was killed in a crash between the animal and a Volkswagen Polo at about 20:35 BST on 17 August.
Police said Mr Knight suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene on Trow Hill in Sidford in Devon.
The 20-year-old's family paid tribute to him as "the most wonderful, kind-hearted, gentle person".
