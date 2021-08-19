George Floyd: Torquay officer warned over offensive meme
A police officer who sent a grossly offensive meme of the arrest of George Floyd has been given a final written warning.
Sgt Geraint Jones, 47, of Devon and Cornwall Police, was off duty when he forwarded an altered image in May 2020.
He was given the warning by a police disciplinary panel following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Sgt Jones, from Torquay, Devon, admitted gross misconduct.
The IOPC found he had breached the professional standards of authority, respect and courtesy, equality and diversity, duties and responsibilities, and discreditable conduct.
The warning will remain in place for five years.
Sgt Jones was previously acquitted by Plymouth Magistrates' Court of sending a grossly offensive image, contrary to the Communications Act 2003.
The court heard the officer shared the image in a WhatsApp group that included other officers on 30 May but insisted he did not mean to cause offence.
One of the group members complained to a senior officer and Devon and Cornwall Police's professional standards department about the image.
'Significant offence'
Sgt Jones, a custody sergeant in Torquay who had served with the police for 23 years, deleted the meme and apologised for sending it.
The IOPC launched its investigation following a referral from the force.
Regional director Catrin Evans said: "The image was bound to cause significant offence, not least within our black communities.
"It is encouraging that the matter was swiftly reported by a work colleague who rightly called out the behaviour."
Devon and Cornwall Police said it had already acted on recommendations from the IOPC concerning guidance to officers and staff on the appropriate use of social media and private messaging platforms.
Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew said Sgt Jones' behaviour had fallen below expected standards.
"The officer admitted gross misconduct and accepted that he had sent an image that was deemed to be grossly offensive," he said.
"He apologised for his conduct at the hearing."
ACC Mayhew said the panel had decided "the most appropriate outcome was a final written warning".
He added: "All processes are now complete and the officer will be supported to a return to the workplace in due course."
