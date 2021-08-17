Plymouth gunman received mental health support in lockdown
- Published
A man who shot and killed five people had received support from mental health services during the coronavirus lockdown, it has emerged.
After killing five people in Plymouth Jake Davison turned his gun on himself.
The NHS said he had been in contact with a telephone helpline service in Plymouth run by the Livewell Southwest organisation over the last 18 months.
A spokeswoman said: "When mental health services were approached for help, it was given.
"The first response service continued throughout lockdown and was strengthened to help people who were struggling."
He killed his mother Maxine Davison, 51, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, along with father and daughter Lee Martyn, 43, and Sophie Martyn, three.
Davison, 22, had a shotgun license returned in July, after it was removed in December 2020 following an allegation of assault.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation.
Police forces in England and Wales are being asked to review their current firearm application processes in the wake of the shootings.
The Home Office is preparing new guidance to ensure higher standards of decision making around applications.