Minute's silence for Plymouth shooting victims
A one-minute silence will be held later to remember the five people killed in Plymouth's mass shooting.
Police cordons have been lifted in Biddick Drive and Henderson Place in Keyham where Jake Davison shot the victims on Thursday.
Flowers and letters have been left in the area over the weekend in tribute to those who died.
Plymouth City Council said the silence at 11:00 BST was one of a number of tributes being made.
Maxine Davison, 51, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, were killed in the attack, along with father and daughter Lee Martyn, 43, and Sophie Martyn, three.
The Lord Mayor of Plymouth is inviting everyone across the UK to mark the silence.
In Plymouth, the city council said people could observe the silence with civic leaders and council staff outside The Guildhall on Armada Way from 10.30.
Police said forensic examinations would continue at 17 Biddick Drive, where Davison lived, over the coming days.
In Thursday evening's attack, 22-year-old Davison shot his mother Maxine before killing Sophie and her father.
He then killed Mr Washington in a nearby park before shooting Ms Shepherd, who was taken to Derriford Hospital where she died.
He also shot and wounded a 33-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, who were taken to hospital, before turning the gun on himself.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a highly visible police presence would remain in the wider area until Monday evening.
The force said community drop-in centres remained open for Keyham residents at St Mark's Church and Ford Primary School.
