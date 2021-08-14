Former Exmouth mayor denies sexually abusing two boys
A former town mayor has denied abusing two schoolboys, telling a jury he has no interest in underage males.
John Humphreys, 59, faces three counts of sexual assault and seven of indecent assault against two boys when they were aged between 12 and 15.
Giving evidence at Exeter Crown Court, Mr Humphreys, former mayor of Exmouth, Devon, said he was only attracted to men of his own age.
He said he was "flabbergasted and shocked" by the allegations.
His trial, which started on Monday, previously heard his accusers came forward when they were adults.
Mr Humphreys is alleged to have sexually assaulted one boy aged 12 to 13 between 1990 and 1991, and a second boy aged 14 to 15 between 1999 and 2001.
He told the jury he had not touched either sexually and described the allegations as "vindictive and wicked".
Mr Humphreys, who said he had been openly gay since he was 21, told the court he had met men at public toilets in the past but had not encountered the first complainant that way.
He added he did meet him a few years later when he found him in a distressed state and took him back to his former home, where he had offered him tea and comfort but that nothing sexual happened.
He said he had known his second accuser as of 2001 but there had never been any sort of sexual encounter between them.
Mr Humphreys, who became mayor in 2010 and was also a district councillor for 12 years, said he married his partner in 2014.
He said: "I have never been spoken to by the police about any sexual offence against a child before this case.
"I am only attracted to men my own age."
The trial continues.
