Plymouth shooting: What happened?
- Published
Four adults and a three-year-old girl were killed in a six-minute mass shooting in the Keyham area of Plymouth on Thursday evening - the worst such event in Britain since 2010. Two more people were injured.
The attacker, named by police as 22-year-old Jake Davison, later turned the gun on himself.
Here's what we know about what happened.
Police called to Biddick Drive on Thursday evening
Officers from Devon and Cornwall police were called to a "serious firearms incident" in Biddick Drive, in the Keyham area of Plymouth just after 18:00 BST on Thursday.
Witnesses described hearing gunshots in the residential area - north east of the city near the River Tamar - and police say they received multiple calls.
Despite officers arriving at the scene within six minutes, the gunman had already killed a 51-year-old woman at a property on Biddick Drive before going outside and "immediately" shooting dead a three-year-old girl and her 43-year-old male relative in the street, Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer told a press conference on Friday.
Eyewitness Sharron, who lives nearby and did not want to give her full name, described "shouting, followed by gunshots" and told the BBC how the shooter kicked in the door of a house and then "randomly started shooting".
Police said the 51-year-old woman was thought to be known to the gunman.
Further down the street, Davison shot two other local residents, a man and a woman, who are now being treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Gunman shoots at people in park
Witnesses then described how the gunman left the Biddick Drive area and began shooting at people on nearby parkland.
Police confirmed it was here that Davison - a licensed firearms holder - shot and killed a 59-year-old man.
The weapon has been described by witnesses as a "pump action shotgun" but police have said they would not confirm this at this stage.
Attacker shoots another woman and kills himself
Davison then shot and fatally injured a 66-year-old woman in nearby Henderson Place, before turning the weapon on himself, police said.
Police believe it to be a domestic incident which "spilled into the streets"
People were asked to stay inside and follow police advice as the emergency services responded. The area remained cordoned off on Friday, with officers in white forensic suits working at the scene.
The last mass shooting in Britain happened in 2010 when taxi driver Derrick Bird killed 12 people in Cumbria.