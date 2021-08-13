Plymouth shooting: Jake Davison named as gunman who killed five
- Published
A man suspected of killing five people before turning the gun on himself has been named locally as Jake Davison.
Three females and two males were shot in the Keyham area of the city on Thursday evening.
Police said the incident, the worst mass shooting in Britain since 2010, is not terror-related.
Four people died at the scene and one died later in hospital. An MP has claimed one victim was a child.
Emergency services were called to Biddick Drive shortly after 18:00 BST on Thursday
Devon and Cornwall Police said two females and the three males died at the scene, while one female died shortly after in hospital.
The force added: "The area has been cordoned off and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident."
Plymouth Sutton & Devonport MP Luke Pollard said the incident was "unspeakably awful" and that he was "utterly devastated" to learn one of those killed was a child.
People were asked to stay inside and follow police advice as the emergency services responded.