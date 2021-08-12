Multiple fatalities in Plymouth shooting - police
Police in Plymouth have confirmed a "number of fatalities" in a "serious firearms incident".
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called to Biddick Drive in the Keyham area at about 18:10 BST on Thursday.
The force said: "There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment."
MP Johnny Mercer tweeted it was "not terror related" and the suspect was not on the run.
Police said they believed the incident had now been contained.
