Emergency services respond to incident in Keyham in Plymouth
Emergency services are responding to a "serious and tragic" major incident in Plymouth.
Multiple police, air ambulances and land ambulances were called to the Keyham area of the city at 18:12 BST on Thursday.
MP Johnny Mercer tweeted asking people to "remain calm" adding: "The incident is not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth."
The ambulance service said it had sent "a significant number of resources".
South Western Ambulance Service said it was responding with "Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics".
People are being asked to stay inside and follow police advice as the emergency services respond to the incident.
Local MP Luke Pollard tweeted: "Really worrying news coming out of Keyham."
He said: "Please can everyone stay safe, stay indoors and follow police advice."
Mr Pollard added: "I've spoken to some local residents and the police and the situation looks very serious indeed.
"Please avoid speculation and please do not share images of any victims. Please keep our community in your thoughts and prayers."
He later tweeted: "Update: awaiting confirmation of number of victims but this looks like a very grim day for our city and our community.
"Please can I ask that you think of the families and our community and not share any images or videos of any of the victims. #keyham."
A number of police vehicles are on the scene and some roads have been closed.
At the scene
Scott Bingham, BBC South West
I'm standing on Wolseley Road, one of the main routes through Plymouth and it is currently closed in both directions around Henderson Place with traffic being diverted.
There's a huge police presence here, I've lost count of the number of police vehicles.
Just where I'm standing I can see at least half a dozen.
There are three ambulances and we've just seen four air ambulances actually take off from the scene here, so there's a huge amount going on.
We do not have any confirmed official details from the police yet other than that the incident is ongoing.
