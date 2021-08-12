Firefighters tackle multiple Devon barn fires overnight
Firefighters are tackling two barn fires across Devon, which have seen more than 170 bales of hay set alight.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said they were dealing with incidents in Chillington and Hemborough.
They were called to the Chillington fire at about 20:20 BST on Wednesday, where two fire engines remain.
It said hay was "well alight" at the blaze in Hemborough, along with 40% of the roof.
Crews said a total of 70 hay bales in Hemborough and 100 in Chillington had been set alight during the fires.
Three fire engines were sent to deal with the 82ft by 49ft (25m by 15m) barn fire in Hemborough, at about 02:55 BST, teams said.
In Chillington, eight engines first attended the scene, before being scaled back.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said both incidents were ongoing.
